

News at a Glance



Man Severs Ears of his 10-year-old Son, Burns his Fingers for Stealing his Money My Celebrity & I - A Fifty-five-year old Ghanaian man, Osmanu Mumuni, has been arrested by the police in Ghana for physically abusing his 10-year-old son over claims he stole his money at his home in Obuom-Domeabra. According to media reports, the mother of the child had ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



