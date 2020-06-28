Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man United welcome DJ Cuppy to the club after she dumped Arsenal
News photo True News Gist  - Nigerian famous DJ Cuppy has been welcomed to Manchester United Football club after she vowed to join the team as a fan if Odion Ighalo scored against Norwich City in the FA Cup. DJ Cuppy, who goes by the name Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, is the daughter ...

Dj Cuppy officially Joins Manchester united after Break Up with Arsenal Jkcyno's Blog:
Nigerian popular female disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, Otedola’s daughter who...
Dj Cuppy Switches to New Club Navicorp:
Disk Jockey and daughter of business mogul, DJ Cuppy switches from arsenal club to Manchester United. Following the recent fall of Arsenal, the beautiful Cuppy in tears denounced her membership with Arsenal. Few days later, Manchester United welcomes ...
DJ Cuppy Has Arsenal and Man Utd Fans Going At Each Other Once Again Jaguda.com:
Nigerian artist, DJ and all round entertainment personality, DJ Cuppy has started some wahala again in the football world. As if football fans needed more reasons to troll each other.
“Welcome Aboard” Man. Utd Accepts Dj Cuppy As Fan. (See Tweet) Legit 9ja:
Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has been officially accepted as a fan by EPL club Manchester United, after she incited that she has an interest in them.
Manchester United Officially Welcomes DJ Cuppy As A Fan After Their Victory Against Norwich City (Photo) Wotzup NG:
Nigerian artist, DJ Cuppy has gotten an official welcome from Manchester United after she incited that she has an interest in them. The artist shared that if Ighalo scored in yesterday’s game she would become a Manchester United fan.


