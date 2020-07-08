Post News
News at a Glance
Man Utd’s Mason Greenwood, two others tipped to reach Messi, Ronaldo’s levels
Velox News
- A former Manchester United star, Dimitar Berbatov, has tipped striker, Mason Greenwood, to reach Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi and Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo’s levels.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Manchester United have spent more than £1 billion ($1.2 billion) on new players over the past nine years but the Red Devils latest revival owes much to a home-grown superstar in 18-year-old academy graduate Mason Greenwood.
Naija Loaded:
Dimitar Berbatov has mentioned Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mason Greenwood as the players who could potentially emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the future. The duo, who have shared...
The Info Stride:
Manchester United legend, Dimitar Berbatov has come out to list players that can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the future.
Ogene African:
ENGLAND – A former Manchester United star, Dimitar Berbatov, has tipped striker, Mason Greenwood, to reach Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi and Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo’s levels.
