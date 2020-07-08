Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man Utd’s Mason Greenwood, two others tipped to reach Messi, Ronaldo’s levels
News photo Velox News  - A former Manchester United star, Dimitar Berbatov, has tipped striker, Mason Greenwood, to reach Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi and Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo’s levels.

5 hours ago
 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
Manchester United have spent more than £1 billion ($1.2 billion) on new players over the past nine years but the Red Devils latest revival owes much to a home-grown superstar in 18-year-old academy graduate Mason Greenwood.
