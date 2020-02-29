Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man alleged to be the cab driver who drove the Italian man confirmed to have Coronavirus from Lagos to Ogun, debunks allegation (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A social media user, Ikwonoebe Jude has debunked claims of being the cab driver who drove the Italian man confirmed to have coronavirus from Lagos to Ogun State. Some media platforms had reported that the man who was diagnosed with the deadly disease, ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


