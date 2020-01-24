Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Man arrested for killing another man with just a slap
Ladun Liadi Blog  - The Anambra state police command has arrested a man who simply slapped another man, which led to his instant death.The incident happened last night in Abakeleke street Awka, the capital city of Anambra State. According to the Facebook user, the man in ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Gunmen kidnap transporter, demand N15 million ransom - Today, 41 mins ago
2 Maduagwu Slams Fake Actors, Actresses to Stop Disgracing Our Culture - My Celebrity & I, 48 mins ago
3 S Kaduna confirms one case of Lassa fever - The Citizen, 1 hour ago
4 Coalition tackles Buhari’s aide over beheaded CAN chairman - GTV, 1 hour ago
5 Fresh Vacancies at Adcem Health Care - Radio 9ja, 1 hour ago
6 Iraqi security forces raid Baghdad’s main camp, fire at demonstrators - TVC News, 1 hour ago
7 Amotekun may help South West, South East, South-South break out of Nigeria – Tanko Yakasai - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Rerun: Large Voter Turnout in Bauchi - This Day, 2 hours ago
9 Babaeko Makes Bold Entry into Farming - This Day, 2 hours ago
10 Cross River rerun: Police rescue abducted corps members as INEC loses materials - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info