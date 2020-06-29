Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Man arrested for raping, impregnating teenage daughter
News photo 1st for Credible News  - The Police at Ikorodu, Lagos State, have arrested a man identified as Eke Kanu, 61, of Ebute Road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu; for having unlawful sexual intercourse and impregnating his 19-year-old daughter (name withheld).

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Man arrested for raping, impregnating his teenage daughter at Ikorodu NNN:
(08062609466) Arrest Lagos, June 28, 2020 The Police at Ikorodu, Lagos State, have arrested one Eke Kanu, 61, of Ebute Road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, for having unlawful sexual intercourse and impregnating his 19-year-old daughter (name withheld).
61-year-old man arrested impregnates daughter, gets arrested Top Naija:
Eke Kanu, a 61-year-old man has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly impregnating his daughter at their place of residence on the Ebute Road, Ikorodu, TopNaija reports.
Man arrested for raping and impregnating his teenage daughter Nesco Media:
A 61- year-old man identified as Ekene Kanu, who resides in Ebutte road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu in Lagos, has been arrested by the officers of the Lagos State police command for having sexual intercourse with his 19 year-old daughter ( name withheld) and ...
61-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his daughter in Lagos Ofofo:
A 61-year-old man identified as Eke Kanu has been arrested by the Lagos state police command for allegedly raping and impregnating his 19-year-old daughter in the Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, a suburb in the state.
Police arrest father for raping, impregnating 19-year-old daughter at Ikorodu iBrand TV:
The Police at Ikorodu, Lagos State, have arrested one Eke Kanu, 61, of Ebute Road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, for having unlawful sexual intercourse and impregnating his 19-year-old daughter (name withheld).


   More Picks
1 APC Crisis: Oshiomhole may stage comeback – Sen. Yusuf - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
2 City hopeful of the treble after FA Cup triumph against Newcastle - Sidomex Entertainment, 3 hours ago
3 Buhari reacts as Kogi Chief Judge, Ajanah dies at COVID-19 isolation centre - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
4 Ighalo equals 95-year Man U record - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
5 Presidency: No Rift Between President Buhari And Tinubu - News Of Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 Dj Cuppy Switches To Man Utd: Gets Official Welcome From The Club - - Gist Punch, 6 hours ago
7 FA Cup: Lampard blasts Chelsea players after qualifying for semi-finals - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
8 61-Year-Old Man Allegedly Raped And Impregnated His Daughter - Anaedo Online, 6 hours ago
9 Kogi chief judge dies at COVID-19 isolation centre in Abuja - News Of Nigeria, 6 hours ago
10 Kogi State Chief Judge, Ajanah Dies Of Covid-19 In Abuja Isolation Center - News Rangers, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info