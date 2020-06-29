Man arrested for raping, impregnating teenage daughter 1st for Credible News - The Police at Ikorodu, Lagos State, have arrested a man identified as Eke Kanu, 61, of Ebute Road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu; for having unlawful sexual intercourse and impregnating his 19-year-old daughter (name withheld).



