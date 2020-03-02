

News at a Glance



Man arrested for stabbing apprentice to death in Lagos over 500 Naira Linda Vees Blog - Kazeem Mustapha had little misunderstanding with the deceased, Afeez Oluwole; he took a broken bottle and stabbed him on his chest. He was said to have bled profusely, was rushed to the hospital and he died in the process.



News Credibility Score: 21%



