Man celebrates getting admitted into the University 8 years after leaving secondary school
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man took to Twitter to celebrate getting admitted into the university after 8 years of leaving secondary school. @ambitioushayzed revealed that he wrote 3 WAEC and 5 JAMB examinations before getting admitted into University of Ilorin.

4 days ago
 Additional Sources

Gist Punch:
Kemi Filani Blog:
A Nigerian man identified as Wily Ambitious Azeez took to twitter to share his experience of all he went through before he could finally gain admission into the university. According to him, he wrote WAEC 3 times and JAMB 5 times.


