

News at a Glance



Man charged with unsolved murder of boy, 6, found strangled in wood 25 years ago Linda Ikeji Blog - A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a six-year-old schoolboy who was killed more than 25 years ago. James Watson is accused of strangling Rikki Neave, whose body was found in woodland in Peterborough in November 1994.



News Credibility Score: 95%



