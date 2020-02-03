

News at a Glance



Man defiles teenager during church vigil Linda Ikeji Blog - A 38-year-old man identified as Olamide Awogbayi has been arrested by the Ondo State Police command for raping a 13-year-old girl during a night vigil held by one of the churches along Idanre Road in Akure. The suspect who lured the underage girl to an ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



