Man drowns in hotel swimming pool in Edo
The News  - By Jethro Ibileke A middle-aged man identified as Sunday Patrick has allegedly drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel located along Ekenhuan Road, in

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Nigerian passport ranked among world’s weakest - Premium Times, 1 hour ago
2 Supreme Court Verdict Actors To Watch In Imo Guber Case After Supreme Court - Imo Trumpeta, 1 hour ago
3 Trump Impeachment: House to Vote on Sending Articles to Senate Wednesday - Signal, 2 hours ago
4 Fr Mbaka’s prophecy: Social media goes wild as Supreme Court sacks Ihedioha for Uzodinma - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Rev. Father Mbaka Prophesy Came To Pass, As Supreme Court Declared Uzodinma Of APC Winner Of Imo State Election - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
6 ICYMI: Ihedioha pack up, Uzodinma is coming ― Mbaka speaks again - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 War threats as France, Germany, Britain issue strong warning to Iran - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Alleged money laundering: Court adjourns ex-NNPC boss, Yakubu’s trial until Feb. 20 - NNN, 2 hours ago
9 Supreme Court sacks Imo governor, declares APC winner - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
10 Profit taking: NSE records first loss in 2020 - News Verge, 3 hours ago
