

News at a Glance



Man explains why he chained his wives for 10 months in Katsina The Breaking Times - There was uproar in Yan-Nabayye Village in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State following the recent arrest of one Samaila Musa by the police for allegedly locking up his two wives, Fatima Salisu and Hadiza Musa, in a room within their home.



News Credibility Score: 41%



