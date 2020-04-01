

News at a Glance



Man gets 10 year jail sentence for defrauding UAE job applicant Linda Ikeji Blog - An internet fraudster identified as Freedom Inah has been handed a 10 year jail sentence after being arraigned on charges of fraud before Justice M.S. Sifawa, Chief Judge of the Sokoto State High Court. Inah was accused of defrauding a UAE job ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



