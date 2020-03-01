

News at a Glance



Man kills 50 year old woman over missing iPhone Kemi Filani Blog - The long arms of the law has caught up with a27-year-old man, Ejike Okata, for allegedly hacking his neighbour, Adeyiba Oladipupo, to death. The culprit is now cooling his feet atOgun State Police Command. It was gathered that Okata had confessed to ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



