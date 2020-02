News at a Glance



Man sentenced to 20years in prison for impregnating 14-year-old daughter First Nigeria News - An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 42-year-old father, Daniel Kwame Baah, to 20 years imprisonment for impregnating his daughter The convict was tried before the court with two counts of defilement of a child under the age of 16 and incest.



News Credibility Score: 21%