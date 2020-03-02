

News at a Glance



Man sentenced to death for robbery in Ekiti Vanguard News - By Rotimi Ojomoyela An Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a 21-year-old, Isa Abdulkareem to death by hanging. The defendant according to the prosecutor said, committed the offence of armed robbery contrary to Sec.(402)(2) of the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



