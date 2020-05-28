Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man shares horrifying video of the moment his 60-year-old uncle was shot 4 times by police in their front yard (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man took to Twitter to share a horrifying video showing the moment Howard police officers shot his uncle 4 times on Wednesday, May 27, only days after Howard police shot a man dead after a traffic stop.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Wotzup NG:
A man took to Twitter to share a horrifying video showing the moment Howard police officers shot his uncle 4 times on Wednesday, May 27, only days after Howard police shot a man dead after a traffic stop.
GQ Buzz:
Police in California shot a 60-year-old man in his own front yard just after noon on Wednesday in Hayward, about 30 mins east of San Francisco. A man took to Twitter to share a horrifying video showing the moment Howard police officers shot his uncle 4 ...
Gistvile:
A man took to Twitter to share a horrifying video showing the moment Howard police…


