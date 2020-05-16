

News at a Glance



Man shot dead by suspected cultists in front of his girlfriend in Rivers state (Photo) Ofofo - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Man shot dead by suspected cultists in front of his girlfriend in Rivers state (Photo) A young man identified as Leonard Chika has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in front of his girlfriend in the Mile 3 axis of Diobu ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



