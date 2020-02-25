Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man stabs friend to death over N1,200 debt
News photo Nigeria Tunes  - Guardian NG A 42-year-old man, Emmanuel Osiben, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend, one Femi, aged 38, to death while trying to recover a N1,200 debt.

11 hours ago
Nasarawa: Police Arrest Woman Over Kidnap Of Friend’s Mother Naija News:
A woman identified as Paulina Santos has been arrested by the Nasarawa State police command for allegedly planning to kidnap the mother of her friend.


