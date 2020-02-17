Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man who plotted to kill president found dead
See Naija  - Rwandan gospel singer, Kizito Mihigo, found guilty in 2015 of plotting to kill President Paul Kagame, has been found dead. A police statement said Mihigo, 38, committed suicide in a cell.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


