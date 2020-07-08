Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Man who was homeless for 4 years finally becomes a house-owner, shares inspiring story.
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A man on micro-blogging website, twitter with the handle @KingAtoki has inspired social media users after showing off his newly acquired crib. According to his post on Twitter, 4 years ago he used to sleep in his car and would shower in a nearby gym.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

‘4 years ago I was homeless, today I’m officially a homeowner!’ – Man shares his inspiring story Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog ‘4 years ago I was homeless, today I’m officially a homeowner!’ – Man shares his inspiring story A 24-year-old man has shared his inspiring story of how he became a home owner after being homeless for 4 Read More >> ‘4 ...
“Four years ago, I was homeless, sleeping in my car and showering at the gym,” Engineer Atoki reveals, as he becomes a house owner in the US Instablog 9ja:
“Four years ago, I was homeless, sleeping in my car and showering at the gym,” Engineer Atoki reveals, as he becomes a house owner in the US
‘4 years ago I was homeless, today I’m officially a homeowner!’ – Man shares his inspiring story Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog ‘4 years ago I was homeless, today I’m officially a homeowner!’ – Man shares his inspiring story A 24-year-old man has shared his inspiring story of how he became a home owner after being homeless for 4 years.
Man Who Was Homeless, Slept In Cold For 4 Years Finally Buys Exotic Home Worth N135m (Photos) Tori News:
A man has left many people very motivated on Twitter afters sharing his grass to grace story.


   More Picks
1 No Imo Lawmaker Can Impeach The Speaker-Hon . Dominic Ezerioha - Naija News, 1 hour ago
2 Court refuses to grant Okorocha’s bid to stop probe for alleged fraud - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 "A Woman Of Integrity, Intelligent" Yinka Quadri Celebrates His Wife With Romantic Words. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
4 FEC okays N25b augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt highway contract - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 New Video: Ladipoe feat. Simi – Know You - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
6 ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries - Ripples, 2 hours ago
7 Every rape victim enjoy the act after being forced – Counselor Lutterodt (Video) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
8 Ondo Election: APC screens Akeredolu for primary 2 days after recovering from coronavirus - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
10 FG Suspends Reopening of Schools - Western Post News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info