Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Manchester United vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Manchester City
Gistvile
- The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup tournament has been revealed.
3 hours ago
Additional Sources
Ripples:
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have crashed out of the English FA Cup as Leicester City lost to Chelsea in a quarterfinal clash on Sunday. Ross Barkley’s 63rd minute effort was enough to see Chelsea through to the semifinal as ...
More Picks
1
Justice Nasir Ajana’s Death Will Create A Huge Gap In The Judiciary – Buhari -
The Info Stride,
25 mins ago
2
Governor Makinde claimed he called me, but he never did – Ajimobi’s widow, Florence (video) -
Gistvile,
38 mins ago
3
My Husband Deserves Better, Ajimobi’s Wife Blasts Makinde -
Signal,
1 hour ago
4
Life Is Vanity, Fear God Because We’re All Going To Die – Florence Ajimobi Lambasts Seyi Makinde -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
1 hour ago
5
Ajimobi Finally Buried In Ibadan Amid Tight Security (Photos) -
NNX,
2 hours ago
6
Two fathers rape their daughters in Lagos -
Dee Reporters,
2 hours ago
7
Kogi Chief Justice Buried, Yayaha Bello In Attendance -
Reporters Wall,
2 hours ago
8
FA Cup: Lampard Blasts Chelsea Players After Qualifying For Semi-Finals -
GL Trends,
2 hours ago
9
Barkley strike sends Chelsea into FA Cup semis -
News Diary Online,
2 hours ago
10
PDP’s interest in our internal affairs ‘curious’ —APC -
Ripples,
1 hour ago
