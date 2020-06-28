Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Manchester United vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Manchester City
News photo Gistvile  - The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup tournament has been revealed.

3 hours ago
Chelsea beat Leicester to reach FA Cup semis after Arsenal knock Sheff Utd out Ripples:
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have crashed out of the English FA Cup as Leicester City lost to Chelsea in a quarterfinal clash on Sunday. Ross Barkley’s 63rd minute effort was enough to see Chelsea through to the semifinal as ...
Chelsea join Arsenal, Man Utd in FA Cup final four The Dabigal Blog:
Ross Barkley’s second-half strike sent Chelsea through to the FA Cup semifinals with a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday. Barkley scored his fourth goal in the competition this season to send Frank Lampard’s side to Wembley. Leicester had a chance to ...
FA Cup Semi-Finals Draw: Chelsea, Man United’s opponents confirmed Ogene African:
ENGLAND – The draws for the last four of the FA Cup has been conducted on Sunday. Manchester United will play Chelsea in the first semi-final tie.
BREAKING! Manchester United Face Chelsea In FA Cup 2019/20 Semi-Finals [See Full Draw] GQ Buzz:
Manchester United will face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup while Arsenal will take on holders Manchester City. The ties will be played at Wembley on the 18th and 19th of July. Manchester United sealed their place in the last four on Saturday ...
FA Cup Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup tournament has been released.  Manchester United will take on Chelsea and Arsenal will play holders Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.Read more »
Sterling goal seals Manchester city semifinal spot Wotzup NG:
Holders Manchester City will face Arsenal in a strong FA Cup semi-final line-up after showing class and patience to beat Newcastle at an eerily quiet St James’ Park. Shorn of a fervent home support, Newcastle struggled in the first half against their ...
The Genius Media:
#FACup Semi-Final Fixtures: The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup tournament has been revealed.
FA Cup Semi-Final Fixtures: Manchester United vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Manchester City Nigeria Newspaper:
FA Cup Semi-Final Fixtures: Manchester United vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Manchester City
FA Cup semi-finals: Arsenal, Man Utd’s opponents confirmed Newzandar News:
The draws for the last four of the FA Cup has been conducted on Sunday. Manchester United will play Chelsea in the first semi-final tie. [...]


