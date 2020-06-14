Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Many Killed As Herdsmen Attack Agatu Community In Benue
News photo Naija News  - Suspected Fulani herdsmen have attacked Agatu community in Benue State allegedly killing nine persons and injuring several others. It was gathered that the killer herdsmen attacked the community on Sunday morning.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

The Herald:
Nine people lost their lives while an unspecified number were injured during an attack by suspected Herdsmen on a community on Benue state.
Tension in Imo community after herdsmen kill farmer Olisa TV:
There’s tension in Obudi Agwa community in Oguta council area of Imo State after Fulani herdsmen killed an indigene of the community in his farm.


