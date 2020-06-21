Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Maritime insecurity: NIMASA reveals suspected pirate working with Shell
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Maritime insecurity: NIMASA reveals suspected pirate working with Shell The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has set a one year target to return Nigeria back to the ...

12 hours ago
 Additional Sources

NIMASA begins trial of suspected pirates under new law Daily Times:
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says the prosecution of suspected pirates under the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act is set to commence.
Nigeria Begins Trial Of Pirates Under New Law The Bridge News:
Aiming to rid Nigeria’s waterways of criminalities and reassure the global community that it is getting on top of the security issues in its maritime domain, the country will this week commence the prosecution of suspected pirates under the Suppression ...
Nigeria begins trial of pirates under new law this week Phenomenal:
Nigeria begins trial of pirates under new law this week Aiming to rid Nigeria’s waterways of criminalities and reassure the global community that it is getting on top of the security issues in its maritime domain, the country will this week commence ...
Global Village Extra:
SUGAR LAND, Texas. (GVE) – Aiming to rid Nigeria’s waterways of criminalities and reassure the global community that it is getting on top of the security issues in its maritime domain, the country will this week commence the prosecution of...


