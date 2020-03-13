

News at a Glance



Market unfavourable for Naira devaluation — CBN Vanguard News - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says market fundamentals do not support Naira devaluation this time around. The CBN made this known in a statement by the bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor in Abuja on Friday. Okorafor ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



