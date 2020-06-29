Post News
Marotta: Hakimi close to joining Inter Milan
African Football
- Morocco international Achraf Hakimi is close to completing his move to Italian giants Inter Milan.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Dabigal Blog:
Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, on Sunday night mouthed obscenities at teammate Victor Moses after the Nigerian star failed to pick him out in their 2-1 win over Parma in the Serie A. Inter Milan defeated Parma, thanks to two second-half goals from ...
Gistvile:
Inter Milan have used Obafemi Martins as the focus for the first episode of…
Naija Tatafo Blog:
The video highlighted the rise of the Nigeria forward from Inter’s youth team to the first team, where he scored 49 goals in 136 appearances for the Nerazzurri.Martins joined Inter Milan from Serie C side Reggiana in 2001 – the club signed him from ...
Ogene African:
ITALY – Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, on Sunday night mouthed obscenities at teammate Victor Moses after the Nigerian star failed to pick him out in their 2-1 win over Parma in the Serie A. Inter Milan defeated Parma, thanks to two second-half ...
1
“You Will Vomit Everything You’ve Stolen” – Bode George Tells #Tinubu -
iExclusive News,
5 hours ago
2
Solskjaer Lists Reasons He Insisted Man Utd Keep Ighalo -
Wotazo,
7 hours ago
3
Why late Ajimobi’s wife is angry with Oyo State government -
The Street Journal,
3 hours ago
