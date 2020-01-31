Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Maryam Sanda: No to Death Penalty
This Day  - Saturday letter2 On Monday, January 27, Maryam Sanda was convicted of the murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. Maryam, the mother of one, who was alleged to have stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife, was found guilty of the two-count homicide ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Never Put These 5 Things On Your CV When Applying For A Job In Nigeria - Naija Choice, 39 mins ago
2 Ighalo makes shock move to Man Utd - The Nigerian, 1 hour ago
3 PHOTOS: Buhari hosts Uzodinma, Oshiomhole - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 'Muslim ban should end, not expand': Groups slam Trump travel ban - Al Jazeera English, 2 hours ago
5 ‘The Assistant’ director Kitty Green on capturing in-office power dynamics – Fortune - Fuze, 2 hours ago
6 LG Crisis: Oyo PDP Blasts APC over Attack on Afenifere - This Day, 3 hours ago
7 Kwara APC Elders Sue for Peace over Ile Arugbo Demolition - This Day, 3 hours ago
8 How Fulani herdsmen murdered actor, robbed us of our belongings —Survivor, actress, Toyosi Adesanya - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
9 Regulatory Officer in a Pharmaceutical Importation Company - Radio 9ja, 3 hours ago
10 Odion Ighalo Joins Manchester United on Loan - Business Post Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info