

News at a Glance



Masari bans Islamiyya, street begging in Katsina Nigerian Eye - Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, has directed the continued closure of all Islamiyya and Almajirai (allo) schools, street begging and holding of ceremonies across the State.According to a statement which was signed by the Secretary to the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



