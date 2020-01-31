

News at a Glance



Mase calls out Diddy, says he preaches black excellence but keeps his own artists "enslaved' Linda Ikeji Blog - Mase, one of Diddy's Bad Boy Records stars, has called the mogul out over his Grammy speech. At the Clive Davis' pre-Grammys gala last weekend, Diddy called out the Recording Academy for overlooking rap and R&B musicians in major categories.



News Credibility Score: 95%



