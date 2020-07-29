News at a Glance

Mask-Shunning Republican Lawmaker Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19 -Report Global Village Extra - WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Louie Gohmert, a Republican congressman who steadfastly refused to wear a mask as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Politico reported. The U.S. representative from Texas, where ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



