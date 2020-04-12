

News at a Glance



Massilia Motors feeds 1,000 homes in Lagos Wotzup NG - Massilia Motors, a foremost auto company in Nigeria, and also the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, donated food items to 1,000 homes in Ijora. Furthermore, the company’s headquarters is located in Ijora, a suburb of Lagos State. The ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



