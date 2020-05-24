

News at a Glance



Master suicide bomber/spy, responsible for several Boko Haram killings, arrested Vanguard News - Rescue womanvictim abducted 5 years ago after BHT killed her husband Army’s mortar bombardment of BHT Camp in Gava, Gwoza which killed 15 BHT enabled her escape 7 kidnapped victims rescued from kidnappers den in Zamfara & Kebbi states Nab 3 kidnappers ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



