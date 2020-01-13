

Mat Ryan donates £15,000 to Australian bushfire relief Vanguard News - Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan is set to donate around £15,000 to help the battle against the enormous bush fire in Australia. Ryan, who hails from Australia, pledged to donate AU$500 to Wires Wildlife Rescue for each save made during the ...



