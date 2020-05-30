Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Matawalle establishes community police in Zamfara
Daily Nigerian  - Governor Bello Matawalle has approved the establishment of community police, to operate under the supervision of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 ‘No plan’ for a curfew in NYC amid George Floyd protests: de Blasio - Newzandar News, 55 mins ago
2 Britain accuses the EU of trying to string Brexit talks out until the November deadline - Gistvile, 58 mins ago
3 Zamfara lawmaker, Jekada is dead - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Private Schools Owners Reject Federal Government Plans To Turn Hostels Into Isolation Centres. - Nigeria Breaking News, 1 hour ago
5 Lagos set to reopen religious, social centres, begins meetings with stakeholders - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Five (5) Misconceptions About Jehovah's Witnesses - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
7 US election: Prophet T.B Joshua sends new message to Donald Trump - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Hundreds arrested, 33 NYPD cops injured during NYC George Floyd protests - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
9 Obaseki orders Police investigation into death of UNIBEN student - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
10 Senate refutes allegations of culpability in NDDC fraud - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info