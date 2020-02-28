

News at a Glance



Matawalle lauds Buhari over federal Commissioner appointment News Verge - Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the state Commissioner of Science and Technology, Alhaji Bilyaminu Shinkafi as a Federal Commissioner in the National Assembly Service Commission. It was reported ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



