

News at a Glance



Matawalle warns bandits to embrace peace now – VELOXNEWS Velox News - Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau As Muslims in Zamfara joins their counterparts around the world to celebrate Eid al-Fitr Sallah, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has warmed recalcitrant bandits to embrace the state government’s dialogue and ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



