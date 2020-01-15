

Mbaka: Prophecies by Nigerian men of God are always suspicious — Charly Boy Vanguard News - By Emmanuel Okogba Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has questioned the authenticity of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s prophecy that tallied with the Supreme Court’s declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the Imo governorship election.



