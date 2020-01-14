Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mbaka’s prophecy: Social media goes wild as Supreme Court sacks Ihedioha
News photo Vanguard News  - Victor Ogunyinka “Even though Ihedioha has won in a tribunal and at the Appeal Court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in Supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha…” Those were the exact words of the controversial Catholic priest, Fr Mbaka in his ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 Plane Shootdown: Iran Makes Arrests, As Police Crack Down On Protests - Brainnews Radio, 1 hour ago
2 OKOROCHA TO UZODINMA: You have my unflinching support - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Kim Kardashian Awkwardly Sits Just Feet Away From Tristan Thompson At Lakers Game – Hollywood Life - Fuze, 2 hours ago
4 PDP Reacts to Supreme Court Judgment on Imo Governorship, Says It’s ‘Another Sad Commentary’ - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 Actress Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler 'split' after nearly nine years of dating - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 I’m Going To Knock Wilder Out In Two Rounds – Fury - Prompt News, 2 hours ago
7 Amotekun: AGF is talking rubbish, says Afenifere Chief - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 AMOTEKUN: S’West governors will respond to Nigerian govt soon —Ondo Govt - Ripples, 2 hours ago
9 Trump trial likely to begin next Tuesday: Senate chief - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 #SupremeCourt: Uzodinma’s catapult to first place shocking ― PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
