

News at a Glance



“Me too I am a Niger-Deltan?”, IPOB Leader asks PANDEF, Mocks representatives Eco City Reporters - The leader of Indigenous People Of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has repeatedly lambasted the people of Southern Nigeria over cliam that they are not part of Biafra but Niger Delta. Kanu continued by asking the Apex group representing the region why they ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



