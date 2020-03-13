

News at a Glance



Medical Laboratory council enrols 1,200 facilities under quality assurance programme – Registrar NNN - Dr Tosan Erhabor, RegistrarChief Executive Officer, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has enrolled no fewer than 1,200 facilities under its Quality Assurance Programme. Erhabor disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



