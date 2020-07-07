

Meet 77-Year-Old Nosimot Hassan Who Loves Football And Is A Die-Hard Arsenal Supporter FabWoman - To see women passionate about football is rare but even more surprising is to see a 77-year-old football fan. That is the case of Alhaja Nosimot Hassan who has been dubbed ‘Mama Arsenal’. She has been supporting the Premiership club for about 12 years ...



