Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Meet 9-Year-Old Boy Who Has ‘Calendar Dates In His Brain’ (Photos)
Naija Loaded  - A primary five pupil of Carol School in Lagos, Siju Olawepo is a calendar prodigy who knows the day for any date supplied to him, as far back as the...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Impeachment: Trump just getting started -Ivanka tells democrats - See Naija, 6 hours ago
2 Pictures: Uzodinma, Ayade on board as Buhari departs to Ethiopia for AU summit - Blueprint, 6 hours ago
3 Minimum wage: NLC commends Makinde - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
4 Actress Yvonne Jegede Poses With Her Adorable Son, Xavier (Photos) - 360Nobs.com, 6 hours ago
5 Watch Tacha answer questions on Ndani TGIFShow - PM News, 6 hours ago
6 My Fiancée Has Stopped Picking My Calls, Please Advise Me On What To Do - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
7 God will not query me on Trump: Sen. Graham - PM News, 6 hours ago
8 Soldier’s Wife Allegedly Beats Stepdaughter to Death Over Plantain - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
9 Fire Razes Down Shops At An Ajah Market (Watch Videos) - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
10 Sack of Service Chiefs won’t solve insecurity in Nigeria – CSOs - Blueprint, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info