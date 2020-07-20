Meet All The 20 Bbnaija Season 5 Housemates For This Year’s Edition (Photos + Details) Naija Diary - On Sunday night, Bbnaija Season 5 kicked off with the housemates battling for N85 million worth of prizes as announced earlier by the organizers. Noted that the 20 housemates will be staying at the Big Brother House for the next 10 weeks.



News Credibility Score: 94%