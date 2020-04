News at a Glance



Meet Nasarawa state councillor who married two women on the same day (Photos) Yaba Left Online - On Saturday, March 28th, memories were made, tears were shed in joy when Ibrahim Oboshi, councillor for Iwogu ward in Keana council area of Nasarawa state got married to the ‘loves’ of his life, Nazira Ozegya and Rabi Akose, on that day.



News Credibility Score: 81%