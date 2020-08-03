News at a Glance

Meet The Cute Mother Of Nollywood Actor Desmond Elliot Naija on Point - ADVERTISEMENT One of the versatile and talented actors the Nollywood movie industry has gotten is popular Actor Desmond Elliot popularly called as the “Loverboy”. Desmond Elliot is one of the gentle Nollywood actors in the Industry. Desmond Elliot is ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



