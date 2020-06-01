

News at a Glance



Meet The Elder Sister Of Toyin Abraham’s Husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi Who Is Mother Of Quadruplets And A Politician.(Photos) Gboah - Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi who is also a director with 80 films to his credit as an actor, was born on January 17th. The actor who hails from Ogbomoso, attended Ogbomoso Grammar School, Ogbomoso. He is the founder of Aje Omo Aje School of ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



