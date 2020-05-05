

News at a Glance



Meet Woman Who Eats Sand And Gravel (Photos) Naira Naija News - If you were to ask your grandparents a secret diet to a long life, sand and gravel will surely not be on the menu.However, Kusma Vati from Varanasi, an 80-year-old woman in India has left many shocked after she admitted that she has been eating sand ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



