

News at a Glance



Meet the winner of The N1m 2019 AFIRE Linda Ikeji Prize for Literature... Linda Ikeji Blog - Due to unforeseen circumstances, the announcement for the winner of the 2019 AFIRE Linda Ikeji Prize for Literature was delayed by over two weeks. The AFIRE team regrets the inconveniences created by this unwelcome situation.



News Credibility Score: 95%



