Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Melania Trump had plastic surgery, lied about her age, and has 'proof in writing' that her son will be treated equal to Trump's other kids - New book claims
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - US First Lady, Melania Trump has referred to new book about her as 'fiction' after the writer of the book claimed the first lady had plastic surgery, used her position in the White House to renegotiate a new prenup with Donald Trump, while possessing a ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 “Release My Arrested Staffs In Your Custody” – Aisha Buhari Tells IGP Adamu - Kanyi Daily, 2 hours ago
2 Why Nigeria’s North central region can’t be renamed “Middle Belt” - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
3 Brazil overtakes Britain with second-highest COVID-19 death toll - NNN, 3 hours ago
4 WHO Recommends Strategies for School Reopening - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
5 New Japan Pro Wrestling lays out guidelines for wrestlers and fans upon return in July - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
6 I feel good finding love again — Prophet Abiara - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
7 Why Oshiomhole wants Obaseki out as Edo gov -Gen. Ishola-Williams - Velox News, 3 hours ago
8 APC disqualifies Obaseki, 2 others, clears 3 aspirants - Velox News, 3 hours ago
9 North’ll always determine who becomes Nigeria’s president - Velox News, 3 hours ago
10 Northern groups reject June 12 as Democracy Day - Velox News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info