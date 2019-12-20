Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Memo to Sambo Dasuki on 4th Year in Illegal Detention and More Revelations (OPINION)
MetroStar Nigeria  - By Yushau A. Shuaib Link: On December 29, it will be exactly four years that you have been re-arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). Since that disheartening day in 2015, you have been clamped in illegal detention, in ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 U.S places Nigeria on Watch List as one of 7 countries with religious intolerance, extremism - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 Buhari, Weah, 3 others hold bilateral meeting in Abuja - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 PAKISTAN: University professor sentenced to death for blasphemy - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 Zamfara commissioner resigns over ‘Matawalle’s high-handedness’ - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
5 Zamfara commissioner resigns 2 weeks after inauguration - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
6 Yvonne Nelson Is The Only Ghanaian Celebrity Who Does Not Live Fake Life – Uche Maduagwu - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Umahi sets up committee to probe LG boss, Assembly member clash - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
8 US crisis: President Trump reacts angrily as Billy Graham’s Christian publication calls for his removal - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
9 Yorubaland in danger – Afenifere chieftain, Adebanjo raises alarm - Champion Newspapers, 3 hours ago
10 Buhari want to dominate us, Yorubaland is in serious danger - Afenifere explodes - The Giant, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info